NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are interested in government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for them. The Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate (CFW), National Health Mission (NHM), Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday applications from candidates to fill 3393 vacancies. These vacancies will be filled up on a contract basis.

The candidates must note that the vacancies are for the posts of Mid-Level Health Provider(MLHP) and the selected candidates will be recruited in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur, and Kurnool districts.

The candidates who are interested and eligible for this opportunity can apply online on or before 6 November 2021 on the official website hmfw.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in. The candidate should note that the applications submitted in person will not be considered.

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Zone 1 (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam): 633

Zone 2 (East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna ): 1003

Zone 3 (Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore): 786

Zone 4 (Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool): 971

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Date of Notification: October 21, 2021

Last Date for receipt of applications: November 6, 2021

Date of publication of the provisional merit list: November 10, 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on the provisional merit list: November 12, 2021

Date of publication of final merit list: November 15, 2021

Date of publication of the provisional selection list: November 19, 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on the provisional selection list: November 21, 2021

Date of publication of final selection list: November 24, 2021

Date of counselling: November 27, 2021 to November 30, 2021

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates should have a B.Sc. (Nursing) degree from a recognised university and should be registered with the AP Nursing Council.

They also need to have studied a Certificate Programme for Community Health (CPCH) as an integrated Certificate Programme in their B.Sc. (N) degree.

They should be under 35 years as of the date of issue of notification.

However, for the OBC, SC, ST candidates, the age limit is 40 years.

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done solely on the basis of their scores in B.Sc.(N) course and under the rule of reservations as per AP State and Subordinate Services Rules and presidential orders governing the local status are applicable for selection.

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: List of required documents

SSC or equivalent examination (for date of birth)

Intermediate examination or 10 + 2 Examination

B.SC (N) examination pass certificates (Provisional and Degree)

Marks Memos of B.Sc., (Nursing) all years

The certificate of Permanent Registration with Andhra Pradesh Nursing & Midwives Council should be enclosed.

Copy of Caste / Community Certificate in case of SC/ ST / BC (with categorization) issued by the Revenue authority viz., Tahsildar / MRO / RDO Concerned. In the absence of a proper caste certificate, the candidate will be treated as an OC candidate

Study Certificates for the years 4th to 10th class from where the candidate studied

Copy of certificate for Physically handicapped (If applicable)

Copy of certificate for Ex-service men (If applicable)

NHM MLHP Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 October to 06 November 2021 on official website hmfw.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in.