NHM MP Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Staff Nurses and Pharmacists. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website www.sams.co.in till May 30. The online application process for NHM MP Recruitment will begin from May 1, 2022. A total of 1,222 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: May 1, 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: May 30, 2022
Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurses: 611 posts
- Pharmacists: 611 posts
NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official notification shared below
Age Limit
To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 21 to 40 years of age.
NHM MP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website, www.sams.co.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Approx. 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacists for Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh.”
- A new webpage will open.
- Now, Click on the ‘Apply Link’ option.
- Fill the application form.
- Pay the application fee.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the form for future use.