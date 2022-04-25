NHM MP Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Staff Nurses and Pharmacists. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website www.sams.co.in till May 30. The online application process for NHM MP Recruitment will begin from May 1, 2022. A total of 1,222 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How to Download

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: May 1, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: May 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Staff Nurses: 611 posts

Pharmacists: 611 posts

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official notification shared below

Age Limit

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 21 to 40 years of age.

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?