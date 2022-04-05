NHM MP Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Clinical Psychologists for the Mental Health Programme. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website www.sams.co.in. The online application process for NHM MP Recruitment will commence from April 12, 2022. The last date to apply for the post is May 12, 2022. A total of 47 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Assistant Professor Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Important Dates

The online application will begin: April 12, 2022

The online application will end: May 12, 2022

Vacancy Details

Clinical Psychologists: 12 posts

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official notification shared below. Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 40 years of age. Also Read - ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 75 Probationary Officers Posts to End Soon; Apply Now

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply