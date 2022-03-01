NHM MP Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested in government jobs, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for them. The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of Community Health Officers (CHO).Also Read - AISSEE Result 2022: NTA Declares Class 6, 9 Scorecards on aissee.nta.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

The candidates who are eligible for the above posts can apply online on or before March 15, 2022, on the official website, sams.co.in. Applicants can go through this article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details.

Vacancy Details

A total of 966 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Community Health (CCH): 480 posts

CHO Direct Recruitment: 486 posts

Important Dates

The online application process begins: February 25, 2022

The online application process ends: March 15, 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Age Limitand Selection Process: Candidates applying for the posts must be between 21 to 40 years of age. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —sams.co.in.