NHM Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested in government jobs, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for them. The National Health Mission, Assam has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of Medical Officer(MO). Those interested and eligible for the above posts can apply online before February 20, 2022, on the official website nhm.assam.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 154 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, please scroll down.

NHM Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application process ends on: February 20, 2022

NHM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Medical Officer: 154 Posts

NHM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: MBBS degree from a recognised medical college and registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Age Limit: Upto 62 years as on January 1, 2022.

NHM Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The schedule of interview/ selection test for the respective position will be published on the official website nhm.assam.gov.in in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates, reads the notice. No separate individual call letter for the interview/ selection test will be sent. No TA/DA will be will be paid for attending the interview/selection list.

NHM Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?