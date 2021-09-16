NHPC Recruitment 2021: The candidates those who are interested in National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, here comes great job opportunity for you. The PSU and the biggest hydropower company in India has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various posts. As per the job notification, the applications are invited for Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Junior Engineer in various disciplines and Senior Accountant posts.Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy For 10th Pass, Apply Now to Get Good Salary

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the job on NHPC's official website on nhpcindia.com. The application process started on September 1. The last date to apply is September 30.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start Date for receiving online applications – 01/09/2021

Last date for receipt of online applications – 30/09/2021

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Medical Officer (33 years) – 13 vacancies

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (35 years) – 7 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) (30 years) – 68 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (30 years) – 34 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (30 years) – 31 vacancies

Sr. Accountant (30 years) – 20 vacancies

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Salary package

Senior Medical Officer – Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer – Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Sr. Accountant – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply