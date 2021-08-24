New Delhi: The New India Assurance Co.Ltd has released notification for the post of Administrative Officer or AO. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can find all the required details on the official website i.e. newindia.co.in. The recruitment drive will start to fill 300 vacancies for the post of AO. The candidates must note that the interested can apply for the post of AO in Scale I cadre by September 21, 2021.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Teachers Recruitment: Govt Decides To Fill 4000 Teachers Post | Check Important Details Here

Candidates can go through the detailed official notification as released by NIACL before applying for the post of AO. Further, the probation period of the candidate will be for a duration of 1 year from the date of joining.

The candidates must also note that to apply for the post of AO, one has to be at least 21 years of age and a maximum of 30 years of age.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned eligibility criteria below: