NIFT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) invited applications from eligible candidates for Professor posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible in NIFT Recruitment 2021 can apply for the same on or before May 7, 2021. On its official website nift.ac.in, the NIFT has announced job notification for the vacancy of Professor has been released officially. Most preferably, M.Phil/Ph.D pass candidates should apply for these job openings. Persons who meet the eligibility criteria alone can apply on the official website nift.ac.in.

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Important date:

Last date for submission of application: May 7, 2021

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Professor: 21 Posts

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies, out of which, 21 vacancies are for Contract and 21 for Deputation.

Job Summary

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates with PhD from a recognised University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies as mentioned in Annexure-B, with at least fifteen years experience in a recognised University or Institution in teaching or research or in the relevant industry.

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Salary:

Pay Level/Pay Band: Level-13 (7th CPC)/PB-4 [Rs 37, 400-Rs 67,000 + Grade Pay Rs 8, 700 (6th CPC)

How to Apply

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

For Contract: A candidate applying for the position should have a PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies with at least fifteen years experience in a recognized University or Institution in teaching or research or in the relevant industry.

For Deputation: A candidate applying for the position must be a Teaching Faculty in any recognized University/Institution under the Central Govt. / State Govt., holding analogous post on regular basis or with at least five years of regular service in Level-12(7th CPC) with PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies.

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For applying for these posts, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1180. The SC/ST/PWD/women candidates and NIFT employees are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

NIFT Recruitment 2021: How to apply:

Candidates can apply along with relevant documents and self-attested copies in support of qualification, experience, age, caste certificate (where applicable), and non-refundable demand draft(where applicable) on account of application fee may be forwarded to “The Registrar, NIFT Campus, Hauz Khas, Near Gulmohar Park, New Delhi- 110016” by 07-05-2021. Applications not sent through proper channel or those received without the requisite certificates and necessary documents, or received after 07 May 2021 will not be entertained.