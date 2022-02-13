NIFT Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the various Group C Non-Teaching posts including that of Machine Mechanic, Assistant (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Warden (Female), Stenographer Grade 3, and others.Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 34 Posts Begins at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIFT, www.nift.ac.in/panchkula/. Note, candidates, must apply online on or before March 14, 2022. The posts will be available on a contract basis of three years.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: March 14, 2022

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Machine Mechanic (For Department of Fashion Technology, Fashion Design & Knitwear Design): 1 Post

Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 1 Post

Assistant Warden (Female): 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 3: 1 Post

Nurse: 1 Post

Library Assistant: 1 Post

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must have these qualifications.

Assistant (Finance Account) : B.Com with 2 years experience and Master in Commerce with 1-year experience.

: B.Com with 2 years experience and Master in Commerce with 1-year experience. Assistant Warden (Female): Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution and one year of experience.

Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution and one year of experience. Stenographer Grade 3: Graduate from a recognized University/ Institute. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typing and Minimum 2 years’ experience.

Graduate from a recognized University/ Institute. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typing and Minimum 2 years’ experience. Library Assistant: Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with a diploma in Library Science OR Bachelors’ Degree in Library Science from recognized University/Institution. At least one year of working experience in a well-established Library.

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Application Fee

Age Limit: 27 years

Application Fee: Rs 590

NIFT Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible persons can download the application form through the official website of NIFT’s website (https://nift.ac.in/Panchkula/careers) from February 12, 2022, to March 14, 2022. Candidates should send the filled applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/category/experience etc to “The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Government Polytechnic Campus Building, Sector 26, Panchkula, Haryana -134116” and be superscripted as “Application for the post of______________” must be written on the sealed envelope.

For more details on the NIFT application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.