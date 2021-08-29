NIOS Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published an important notification on its website informing that it will conduct a walk-in interview for recruitment to the posts of Senior Consultant, Consultant, Executive Officer, and Executive Assistant. There are a total of nine vacancies in the NIOS Recruitment 2021 which will be on a one-year contract basis with a consolidated remuneration.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineer And Assistant Geologist Posts Now on upsc.gov.in | Check Details Here
The NIOS Recruitment 2021 walk-in interview will be conducted at the NIOS office at A-24, 25, institutional area, sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The walk-in-interview will be held on September 6 and 7. Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Application Process Going on For Posts of Chargeman; Salary Upto Rs 1 Lakh
Details regarding the application form, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links have been mentioned below for the convenience of those interested. However, it is advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying for the job. Also Read - SAI Sports Recruitment 2021: Find Jobs For Various Posts and Disciplines, Eligibility Criteria | Find Vacancy, Salary Details
NIOS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts): 1 post
- Consultant (Vigilance): 1 post
- Consultant (Yoga and Wellness): 1 post
- Consultant (Media Engineer): 2 posts
- Consultant (Civil Engineer): 1 post
- Executive Officer (Vocational): 1 post
- Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant): 2 posts
NIOS Recruitment 2021: Salary
- Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts): Rs 71,000/- per month
- Consultant (Vigilance): Rs 51,000/- per month
- Consultant (Yoga and Wellness): Rs 51,000/- per month
- Consultant (Media Engineer): Rs 51,000/- per month
- Consultant (Civil Engineer): Rs 51,000/- per month
- Executive Officer (Vocational): Rs 31,900/- per month
- Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant): Rs 23,210/- per month
NIOS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Eligibility
Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts)
- Graduate in Economics/Accounts/Commerce/CA
- At least 10 years experience in the field of Audit and Accounts in Govt, organization
- Working Knowledge of Computer
- Age Below 65 years
Consultant (Vigilance)
- Graduate
- At least 10 years experience in the field of Administration and Vigilance in Govt organization
- Working knowledge of Computer
- Age Below 65 years
Consultant (Yoga & Wellness)
- Masters degree from a recognized university
- Diploma in Yoga / Naturopathy
- At least 5 years of experience / developing course in the area of Yoga including ODL mode using digital platform
- Age Below 65 years
Consultant (Media Engineer)
- Bachelor Degree (B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication Eagnecing from a recognised University in India with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade.
- Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in reputed organization/industry and active engagement with operations and maintenance of relevant hardware and software/TV & Radio broadcast equipment
(Note: Preference will be given to Retired Class-I officer (Assistant Engineer from All India Radio/Doordarshan and other Govt. media organization)
- Working knowledge of Computer Operations
- Working knowledge of Hindi/English
- Age Upto 65 years
Consultant (Civil Engineer)
- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/University
- At least 10 ears experience in Civil Engineering in Govt organization
- Working Knowledge of Computer
- Age below 65 years
Executive Officer (Vocational)
- Graduate with B.Ed.
- At least 10 years of experience in Open & Distance Learning System in Capacity Building /Leamer Support
- Organizing Workshop/Training
- Age Below 65 years
Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant)
- Diploma in Electronics and Communications with 2 years work experience in Broadcast technology, maintenance and repair of electronic equipment cabling etc of any media studio
- OR, ITI in Electronics with 5 years work experience in Broadcast technology maintenance and repair of electronic equipment cabling etc of any media studio.
- Age below 65 years
Check full details regarding the NIOS application form here.