NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology, NIT Rourkela has invited applications to fill vacancies for the Visiting Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIT, Rourkela at nitrkl.ac.in till December 31, 2022. For more details about the NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will end on: December 31, 2022

Vacancy Details

Visiting Faculty

Eligibility Criteria

The person should have a Ph.D. with first class at the preceding degrees or equivalent with a very good academic record throughout and with a minimum of 10 years teaching/research / industrial experience in IITs, IISc. Bangalore, and IISERs or at reputed Indian or foreign institution/organizations of comparable standards. OR

A person with a minimum of 15 years of industrial experience with a minimum Master’s degree in an engineering discipline with a very good academic background and with a proven track record of being a researcher with commendable involvement in research and development in the relevant areas.

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned are advised to go through the official notification shared below

Expected Salary

Selected candidates will get a consolidated monthly honorarium of Rs 1.5 Lakhs to Rs 2.00 Lakhs. In addition, the Institute will extend the following benefits:

Full support for To and Fro Air Travel in economy class Rent free accommodation Office space with computer, telephone and internet Medical facility (OPD) at the Institute dispensary/ Local referral to hospitals An allowance up to INR 50,000/- for purchasing books, and expenses for attending conference in India and membership fee during the tenure.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates are required to send their application along with documents to Prof. Susmita Das, Dean (Faculty Welfare) National Institute of Technology Rourkela 769008, Odisha, India.