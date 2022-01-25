NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for different trades. The online application will commence from February 1, 2022. Those interested can apply for the same before February 15, 2022, on the official website of NLC, nlcindia.in. Candidates can check educational qualifications, vacancy, and other details here.Also Read - UCEED, CEED 2022 Answer Key Released; Download Via Direct Link Given Here
Important Dates Also Read - BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 220 Managerial Posts on bankofbaroda.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here
- The Registration Process starts on February 1, 2021.
- The Registration Process ends on February 15, 2021.
Vacancy Details Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Exam City Slip Out on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 70 Posts
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts
- Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts
- Civil Engineering: 35 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 75 Posts
- Computer Science and Engineering: 20 Posts
- Chemical Engineering: 10 Posts
- Mining Engineering: 250 Posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 85 Posts
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts
- Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts
- Civil Engineering: 35 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 90 Posts
- Computer Science and Engineering: 25 Posts
- Mining Engineering: 30 Posts
- Pharmacy: 15 Posts
A total of 500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Graduate Apprentice – Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 15, 2022, through the official website —nlcindia.in.