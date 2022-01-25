NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for different trades. The online application will commence from February 1, 2022. Those interested can apply for the same before February 15, 2022, on the official website of NLC, nlcindia.in. Candidates can check educational qualifications, vacancy, and other details here.Also Read - UCEED, CEED 2022 Answer Key Released; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Important Dates

The Registration Process starts on February 1, 2021.

The Registration Process ends on February 15, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 70 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts

Civil Engineering: 35 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 75 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering: 20 Posts

Chemical Engineering: 10 Posts

Mining Engineering: 250 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 85 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts

Civil Engineering: 35 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 90 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering: 25 Posts

Mining Engineering: 30 Posts

Pharmacy: 15 Posts

A total of 500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Graduate Apprentice – Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

How to Apply