NMDC Recruitment 2022: NMDC Limited is hiring candidates for the posts of Junior Officer Trainee. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — nmdc.co.in. The online application has started from today, February 7, 2022. The registration process will close on February 27, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 94 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - DSSSB Exam Schedule 2022 Out on dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Know More Details Here

Important Dates Also Read - CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 17 Consultant Posts at cdac.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The Online Application: February 07, 2022.

The Last Date of Online Application: February 27, 2022.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 62 Posts; Check Important Dates, Eligibility Here

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee: 7

Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee: 14

Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee: 33

Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee: 32

Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee: 7

Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee: 1

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee: Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.

Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only. Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee: Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Electrical Supervisory Certificate (Mining) of Competency Or Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.

Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Electrical Supervisory Certificate (Mining) of Competency Or Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only. Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee: M.Sc/M.Sc (Tech)/M.Tech in Geology/Applied Geology/Exploration Geology from a recognized University/Institute and One year Post qualification experience.

M.Sc/M.Sc (Tech)/M.Tech in Geology/Applied Geology/Exploration Geology from a recognized University/Institute and One year Post qualification experience. Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee: Three years Diploma in Mining (Or) Diploma in Mines & Mine Surveying with Mine Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency under MMR and 5 years Post qualification experience.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written Test

Supervisory Skill Test

Application Fee and Age Limit

In order to apply for the above posts, a candidate must not be above 32 years of age. An amount of Rs. 250 (Rupees two hundred and fifty only) is to be paid by all the candidates as application fee which is non-refundable.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 27, 2022, through the official website —nmdc.co.in.