Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Recruitment 2022: The Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell will end the registration process for various Apprentices posts on June 30, 2022. Applicants can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.inbefore the deadline ends. Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility and other criteria. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5636 posts will be filled. It is to be noted that no physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Units.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Date of Publication of Notification on Website: May 30, 2022

The online application begins: June 01, 2022, at 11:00 hrs

The Online application closes: June 30, 2022, at 22:00 hrs

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Unit/ Workshop and the number of vacancy

Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop: 919 posts

Alipurduar(APDJ): 512 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 551 posts

Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG: 1140 posts

Tinsukia (TSK): 547 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN: 1110 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847 posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board.

The candidates should possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

The candidates, who want to avail the benefit of reservation of SC/ST, must upload his/her Caste certificate on Central Government format only issued by appropriate authority according to Annexure-I at the time of online application

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of a merit list prepared(trade-wise, unit-wise, and community-wise). For more details, candidates can go through the official notification shared below:

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of April 01, 2022

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Check Stipend, Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. The candidates finally engaged will be provided Stipends at the prescribed rate as per the provision.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in before June 30, 2022.