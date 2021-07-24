NTPC Recruitment 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive & Senior Executive. The candidates who are interested can apply to the aforesaid posts through online mode on or before 6 August 2021.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: No Written Test, Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh, Check Interview Date and Time

Executive – 19 Posts

Senior Executive- 3 Posts

Job Summary

Notification NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Executive & Senior Executive Posts, Download Application Form @ntpc.co.in Notification Date Jul 23, 2021 Last Date of Submission Aug 6, 2021 City New Delhi State Delhi Country India Organization NTPC Limited Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate Functional Engineering

Qualification:

Executive (Commercial) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Management/MBA or equivalent.

Executive (Consultancy) for O & M- B.E./B.Tech. In Mechanical or Power Engineering with at least 60 % Marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Engineering- B.E./B.Tech. In Mechanical Engineering with at least 60 % Marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring – B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University. Candidates having a diploma in Project Management/MBA shall have an advantage.

Executive (Business Analyst) – Masters in Business Analytics/Business Administration with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Solar) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Company Secretary) – Member of ICSI.

Senior Executive (Corporate Communication) – Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management/Public Relations/Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognized University/Institute.

Executive (Clean Technologies) – Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60% Marks along with M.Tech/Ph.D in the energy domain will be preferred.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should log on to our website www.ntpccareers.net or visit the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidates. Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBDIXSM category & female candidates need not pay the registration fee.