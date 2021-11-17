NTPC Recruitment 2021: For the candidates who are looking for government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for you. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from the candidates for two Executive posts. “NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical & Civil Engineering on a fixed term basis for a period of 04 years (1-year extendable upto further 3 years based on performance) for its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project, Distt: Chamoli, (Uttarakhand),” the notification from NTPC reads.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply For TGT, Other Posts at ssschittorgarh.com | Details Here

The application process has started for the NTPC Recruitment 2021 from November 16,2021 and the last date of application is November 30, 2021. The candidates can apply for the NTPC Recruitment 2021 on official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting Date of Application : 16 November 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application: 30 November 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive Hydro Mechanical – 5 Posts

Executive Hydro Civil – 10 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have B.E/B.Tech with not less than 65% marks in following subjects:

Executive Hydro Mechanical – B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

Executive Hydro Civil – B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The selected candidates will receive a fixed consolidated amount of Rs 60000/- per month (CTC), additionally, HRA/Company accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit for applying for the vacancies is 35 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Registration fee

The NTPC has noted that candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. However, the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates do not need to pay the registration fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.