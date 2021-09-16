Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Artisan Trainee (Fitter) 26 Posts Artisan Trainee (Electrician) 6 Posts Artisan Trainee Instrument Mechanics 21 Posts

Eligibility: Interested candidates must check the educational qualification and age limit on notification available on the employment news.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts should not be more than 42 years of age.

Selection Process: Eligible candidates will have to undergo two hours objective-type multiple-choice written examination test. The test consists of a subject knowledge test and an aptitude test. Based on the performance in the written test, a merit list of successful candidates for appearing in the subsequent skill test will be drawn. All such short-listed candidates will have to appear for a skill test.

Salary, Training, and Placement: Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of two years and will be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs 21,500 per month. After successful completion of the training, they will be placed in the regular establishment on the scale of W3 grade with a starting basic pay of Rs 21,500 per month.

Here’s How to Apply for the Artisan positions under NTPC Recruitment drive: Interested candidates need to submit their bio-data along with self-attested documents like- educational qualification, proof of date of birth, land oustees certificate, caste certificate etc. Then, an applicant must fill up the application form and send it to the Head of Department, Human Resource Department, Mouda Super Thermal Poser Project, Mouda- Ramtek Road, Post: Mouda, District: Nagpur, Maharashtra, Pin- 441104. It must be noted that candidates must send their self-attested documents along with the form.