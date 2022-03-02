NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited(NTPC)has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for Engineering Executive Trainee Posts. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website, ntpc.co.in. According to the released notification, the recruitment will be done through GATE 2021 score. The last date to apply for the posts is March 10, 2022.Also Read - Assam University Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts at aau.ac.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The online application for NTPC Recruitment has commenced on February 24, 2022. Read below for eligibility, other details.

Vacancy Details

Engineering Executive Trainee Posts: 40 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates should have a full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks (55% marks for SC, ST & PwBD category), as per respective Institute/University norms. A candidate with the prescribed degree identified for the discipline as given below can only apply for the post of EET in the respective discipline.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE-2021 performance, from among the candidates who will apply against this advertisement in NTPC. The selected candidates shall undergo one-year training at various places. The final place of posting will be decided after the completion of training.

How to Apply?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.