NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has the application process for various posts of Executive. The candidates who are interested in the posts must apply before May 13, 2022, on the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. In an official notification, the NTPC said it is looking to fill up 15 vacancies through the recruitment drive. The online application process for NTPC Recruitment 2022 began on April 29, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 337 Posts at bis.gov.in| Here’s How to Register

Important Dates For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Commencement of online application: April 29, 2022

Last date for the Online application: May 13, 2022

Vacancy Details For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacant posts will be filled. Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Assistant Professor Posts Begins at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Read Details Here

Executive (Solar PV): 5 Posts

Executive (Data Analyst): 1 Post

Executive (LA/ R&R): 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification

Executive (Solar PV): BE/ BTech Degree in any discipline with at least 60 %marks from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with Master’s Degree will be preferred. Executive (Data Analyst): BE/ BTech/M.Tech in CS/IT/ CSE or MCA or PG Degree/ Diploma in Data Science/ Bussiness Analytics/ Data Analytics with at least 60 %marks from a recognized University/ Institute.

Pay Scale For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Executive (Solar PV): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 1,00,000

Executive (Data Analyst): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 1,00,000

Executive (LA/ R&R): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 90,000

Application Fee For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Candidates belonging to the General / EWS / OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Eligibility, Other Details

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in. For more details, Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below: