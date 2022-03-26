NTPC Recruitment 2022: The NTPC has already started the application process for various posts of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M), Executive (Operations-Power Trading) and Executive (Business Development-Power Trading). The candidates who are interested in the posts, must apply before April 08, 2022 on careers.ntpc.co.in. In an official notification, the NTPC said it is looking to fill up 55 vacancies through the recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get salary as Rs 60000 per month.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 63 Posts at bel-india.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 28 Posts at Ministries, Govt Offices. Apply at upsconline.nic.in

Date for Online Application: March 25, 2022

Last Date for Online Application: April 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 08, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Application Date, Eligibility Criteria Explained; Apply Now

Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) – 50

Executive (Operations-Power Trading) – 04

Post: Executive (Business Development-Power Trading) – 01

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For Executive (CCPP) posts, the candidates need to have a 2-year experience in relevant areas.

For Executive (O&M) posts, the candidate need to have a 3-year experience in relevant areas.

For Executive (Power Trading) posts, the candidates need to have a 3-year experience in relevant areas.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-

For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

The candidates can pay the examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to Apply

The interested candidates can apply online through the NTPC Official website careers.ntpc.co.in. Moreover, they should check the official notification for further updates.