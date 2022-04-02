NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited(NTPC)has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various Executive posts. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website, ntpc.co.in. The online application for NTPC Recruitment has commenced on March 25, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 55 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 60000 per month.Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group C Civilian Posts at indianairforce.nic.in| Deets Inside

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Date for Online Application: March 25, 2022

Last Date for Online Application: April 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 08, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M): 50 posts

Executive (Operations-Power Trading): 04 posts

Executive (Business Development-Power Trading): 01 post

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M): Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution. Executive (Operations-Power Trading): Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution. Executive (Business Development-Power Trading): Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the selection process from the official notification shared below.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General / EWS / OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. The candidates can pay the examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or Challan.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.