NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC has invited online applications from candidates(Indian National) to apply for various Executive posts. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. According to the released notification, a total of 15 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the posts is May 13, 2022. The online application process for NTPC Recruitment 2022 began on April 29, 2022. For further details about NTPC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: Apply For 225 Posts at mahatransco.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 29, 2022

Last date for the Online application: May 13, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executive (Solar PV): 5 Posts

Executive (Data Analyst): 1 Post

Executive (LA/ R&R): 9 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Executive (Solar PV): BE/ BTech Degree in any discipline with at least 60 %marks from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with Master’s Degree will be preferred. Executive (Data Analyst): BE/ BTech/M.Tech in CS/IT/ CSE or MCA or PG Degree/ Diploma in Data Science/ Bussiness Analytics/ Data Analytics with at least 60 %marks from a recognized University/ Institute.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below Also Read - CLAT 2022 Registration: Application Underway; Check Syllabus, Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Executive (Solar PV): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 1,00,000

Executive (Data Analyst): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 1,00,000

Executive (LA/ R&R): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 90,000

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General / EWS / OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. Also Read - UGC NET 2021-22: NTA Begins Application Process on ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.