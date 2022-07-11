NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1616 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow, Confirms NTA; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

NVS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 22, 2022

NVS Vacancy Details

Principal(Group-A): 12 posts

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B): 397 posts

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B): 683 posts

Trained Graduate Teachers (Third Language) (Group-B): 343 posts

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 181 posts

NVS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Principal(Group-A): Master Degree from recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

Master Degree from recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject as well as in theaggregate. Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

NVS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together. However, for the post of Librarian, the selection to post will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the CBT only.

Application Fees

No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH categories.

Principal: Rs.2000

PGTs: Rs.1800

TGTs & Miscellaneous Category Teachers: Rs.1500

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply Online through the NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have a valid and operative personal email ID.