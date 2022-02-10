NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is hiring candidates for the various posts including that of Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, and others.Also Read - Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Sub-Inspector Posts; Apply Online at ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in

However, candidates must note that the last day to apply for the posts is today, February 10, 2022. Those interested can apply for the posts at the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to begin from March 01, 2022. For further details on NVS Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Important Dates For NVS Recruitment 2022

The last date to apply Online: February 10, 2022

NVS CBT: 09 to 11 March 2022

Vacancy Details For NVS Recruitment 2022

Total Posts: 1925

Group A

Assistant Commissioner: 5

Assistant Commissioner (Admin): 2

Group B

Female Staff Nurse: 82

Group C

Assistant Section Officer: 10

Audit Assistant: 11

Junior Translation Officer: 4

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1

Stenographer: 22

Computer Operator: 4

Catering Assistant: 87

Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre): 8

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre): 622

Electrician cum Plumber: 273

Lab Attendant: 142

Mess Helper: 629

MTS: 23

Eligibility Criteria For NVS Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Assistant Section Officer: Graduation

Audit Assistant: B.Com

Junior Translation Officer: Master's Degree in Hindi with English or Master's Degree in English with Hindi or Master's Degree as Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective subject.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering or 3 years Diploma in Civil.

Stenographer: 12th passed.

Age Limit For NVS Recruitment 2022

Assistant Section Officer: 18 to 30 years

Audit Assistant: 18 to 30 years

Junior Translation Officer: 32 years

Junior Engineer (Civil): 35 years

Stenographer: 18 to 27 years

Application Fee For NVS Recruitment 2022

Assistant Commissioner: Rs. 1500

Female Staff Nurse: Rs 1200

Lab Attendant/ Mess Helper/ MTS: Rs 750

Other Posts: Rs 1000

How to Apply?

The application must be submitted through the online mode at the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in before February 10, 2022.