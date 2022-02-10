NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is hiring candidates for the various posts including that of Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, and others.Also Read - Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Sub-Inspector Posts; Apply Online at ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in
However, candidates must note that the last day to apply for the posts is today, February 10, 2022. Those interested can apply for the posts at the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to begin from March 01, 2022. For further details on NVS Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.
Important Dates For NVS Recruitment 2022
- The last date to apply Online: February 10, 2022
- NVS CBT: 09 to 11 March 2022
Vacancy Details For NVS Recruitment 2022
Total Posts: 1925
Group A
- Assistant Commissioner: 5
- Assistant Commissioner (Admin): 2
Group B
Group C
- Assistant Section Officer: 10
- Audit Assistant: 11
- Junior Translation Officer: 4
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 1
- Stenographer: 22
- Computer Operator: 4
- Catering Assistant: 87
- Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre): 8
- Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre): 622
- Electrician cum Plumber: 273
- Lab Attendant: 142
- Mess Helper: 629
- MTS: 23
Eligibility Criteria For NVS Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
- Assistant Section Officer: Graduation
- Audit Assistant: B.Com
- Junior Translation Officer: Master’s Degree in Hindi with English or Master’s Degree in English with Hindi or Master’s Degree as Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective subject.
- Junior Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering or 3 years Diploma in Civil.
- Stenographer: 12th passed.
Age Limit For NVS Recruitment 2022
- Assistant Section Officer: 18 to 30 years
- Audit Assistant: 18 to 30 years
- Junior Translation Officer: 32 years
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 35 years
- Stenographer: 18 to 27 years
Application Fee For NVS Recruitment 2022
- Assistant Commissioner: Rs. 1500
- Female Staff Nurse: Rs 1200
- Lab Attendant/ Mess Helper/ MTS: Rs 750
- Other Posts: Rs 1000
How to Apply?
The application must be submitted through the online mode at the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in before February 10, 2022.