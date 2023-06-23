NVS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7500+Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Details inside

Top Recommended Stories

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) is hiring candidates to apply for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.

Updated: June 23, 2023 10:30 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) is hiring candidates to apply for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in. Posts such as PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Art), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Over 7500 vacancies will be filled for the said posts for the year 2023-2024. The recruitment notification and online application link will be made available in due course. To know more details about NVS Recruitment 2023, please scroll down.

NVS Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy

As per Jagran Josh report, a total of 306 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of the PostVacancies
PGT (Computer Science)306
PGT (Physical Education)91
PGT (Modern Indian Language)46
TGT (Computer Science)649
TGT (Art)649
TGT (Physical Education)1244
TGT (Music)649
Staff Nurse649
Catering Supervisor637
Electrician/ Plumber598
Mess Helper1297
ASO55
Computer Operator8
Stenographer49
Total7500+

NVS Recruitment 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here

  • PGT (Computer Science) – M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.
  • PGT (Physical Education) – M.P.Ed.

How to Apply Online 

Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti navodaya.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

