NVS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7500+Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Details inside
NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) is hiring candidates to apply for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in. Posts such as PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Art), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Over 7500 vacancies will be filled for the said posts for the year 2023-2024. The recruitment notification and online application link will be made available in due course. To know more details about NVS Recruitment 2023, please scroll down.
NVS Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy
As per Jagran Josh report, a total of 306 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|PGT (Computer Science)
|306
|PGT (Physical Education)
|91
|PGT (Modern Indian Language)
|46
|TGT (Computer Science)
|649
|TGT (Art)
|649
|TGT (Physical Education)
|1244
|TGT (Music)
|649
|Staff Nurse
|649
|Catering Supervisor
|637
|Electrician/ Plumber
|598
|Mess Helper
|1297
|ASO
|55
|Computer Operator
|8
|Stenographer
|49
|Total
|7500+
NVS Recruitment 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here
- PGT (Computer Science) – M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.
- PGT (Physical Education) – M.P.Ed.
How to Apply Online
Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti navodaya.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.
