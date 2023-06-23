Home

NVS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7500+Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Details inside

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) is hiring candidates to apply for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) is hiring candidates to apply for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NVS, . Posts such as PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Art), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Over 7500 vacancies will be filled for the said posts for the year 2023-2024. The recruitment notification and online application link will be made available in due course. To know more details about NVS Recruitment 2023, please scroll down.

NVS Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy

As per Jagran Josh report, a total of 306 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of the Post Vacancies PGT (Computer Science) 306 PGT (Physical Education) 91 PGT (Modern Indian Language) 46 TGT (Computer Science) 649 TGT (Art) 649 TGT (Physical Education) 1244 TGT (Music) 649 Staff Nurse 649 Catering Supervisor 637 Electrician/ Plumber 598 Mess Helper 1297 ASO 55 Computer Operator 8 Stenographer 49 Total 7500+

NVS Recruitment 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here

PGT (Computer Science) – M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.

PGT (Physical Education) – M.P.Ed.

How to Apply Online

Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

