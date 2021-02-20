Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021: The Odisha High Court has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) on its official website orissahighcourt.nic.in. The application process began on February 18, 2021 and will continue till March 20, 2021. A total of 202 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Odisha High Court have been announced. The recruitment will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of “The High Court of Orissa ( Appointment of Staff and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019”. Also Read - Wedding Twist: Bride Runs Away With Her Boyfriend, Groom Marries Her 15-Year-Old Sister!

Candidates are requested to go through Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021 notification before applying for the posts.

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – 202 Posts

Unreserved – 105 (Women-35)

SEBC – 23 (Women-08)

Schedule Caste – 22 (Women-07)

Schedule Tribe – 52

Women-17

Odisha High Court ASO Salary:

Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400 with usual Dearness and other Allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Odisha High Court ASO Posts

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. He/ she must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

Selection Process for Odisha High Court ASO Posts

Students will have to appear for a Preliminary Examination/Test, Written Examination, Computer Application Test and Viva-voce Test to qualify for the Odisha High Court ASO post.

How to apply for Odisha High Court ASO Posts Recruitment 2021:

You can submit your application by logging onto the official website of the Orissa High Court.