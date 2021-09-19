Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the constable communication, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. The Odisha Police has invited the eligible candidates to join the 244 posts in the signal service of the department. It is to be noted that the application process for the Odisha police recruitment 2021 has started and interested candidates can apply for the constable communication process at the official site odishapolice.gov.in and submit their registration form. The deadline to submit the application is October 4.Also Read - BPCL Recruitment 2021: Only 2 Days Left to Apply for 87 Posts | Apply Now on mhrdnats.gov.in

All eligible candidates need to keep their scanned copies of their mark sheets and other required documents at the time of filling the form.

Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay Rs 220 as an application fee. Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled caste will not require to deposit any fee.

Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Date of Examination

The examination is scheduled to take place on November 15 and November 20 via computer-based test mode.

Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The notice issued by the Odisha police states that candidates who have passed class 12th with physics, chemistry, and mathematics are eligible to apply. Candidates having electronics, statistics, computer science, or information technology as their alternative subjects instead of mathematics can also apply for the post.

Students who have completed the Diploma Courses in Engineering from the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training Odisha or the All India Council for Technical Education can also apply.

The application process has started on September 12 and will continue till October 4. Candidates clearing the entrance examination will have to appear for a physical test.