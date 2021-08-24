Oil India Limited, OIL Recruitment 2021 has released a notification for 535 Grade III posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can get all the important information on the official website i.e. oil-india.com. Applicants have been invited by Oil India Limited to work in production and exploration area in districts such as Shivsagar, Charaideo in Assam, Challang district in Arunachal Pradesh, and others. The candidates must note that they can apply for the posts till September 23, 2021.Also Read - Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For 155 Vacancies Via Sports Quota For Inspector, Assistant, MTS Posts

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website oil-india.com

Go to the Career tab of the website

Click on Current Openings

Candidates will find the link to apply for OIL Grade III posts.

Candidates have to first register with their details.

Following this, they can fill the application form by uploading the necessary details and pay the application fee online.

Here are other important details: