Oil India Limited, OIL Recruitment 2021 has released a notification for 535 Grade III posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can get all the important information on the official website i.e. oil-india.com. Applicants have been invited by Oil India Limited to work in production and exploration area in districts such as Shivsagar, Charaideo in Assam, Challang district in Arunachal Pradesh, and others. The candidates must note that they can apply for the posts till September 23, 2021.Also Read - Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For 155 Vacancies Via Sports Quota For Inspector, Assistant, MTS Posts
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the post:
- Visit the official website oil-india.com
- Go to the Career tab of the website
- Click on Current Openings
- Candidates will find the link to apply for OIL Grade III posts.
- Candidates have to first register with their details.
- Following this, they can fill the application form by uploading the necessary details and pay the application fee online.
Here are other important details:
- Candidates will be recruited to work for OIL, Field Headquater, Duliajan.
- The minimum age of the candidates should be at least 18 years.
- The maximum age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years.
- No other document except for the Admit Card or Pass Certificate or mark sheet of class 10 will be considered as valid age proof.
- The selection process for Grade III posts will consist of a Computer Based Test.
- Only candidates who have fulfilled the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification will be called for the CBT.
- The question paper will be MCQ-based and there will be no negative marking.
- The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained in the CBT.