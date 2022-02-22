Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com. The last day for the submission of the online application forms is March 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read this articleAlso Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Apply Before This Date

Important Dates

  • The online application will begin from: February 21, 2022
  • The online application will end on: March 15, 2022

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Manager: 1 Post
  • Superintending Engineer: 2 Post
  • Superintending Medical Officer: 2 Post
  • Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Security Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Officer: 43 Post
  • Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Audit: 5 Post

Educational Qualification

  • Manager (ERP-HR): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks with SAP HCM certificate and having 03 years post qualification experience.
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of Examinations.
  • Senior Medical Officer: Candidates should have MBBS degree from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.
  • Senior Officer (Civil): Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Electrical Engineering with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation
    Engineering etc.)

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • General/ OBC (NCL):Rs 500 + Applicable taxes
  • SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

The application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

  • Computer Based Test (CBT)
  • Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task(GT)
  • Personal Interview (PI)

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —www.oil-india.com. Before applying, Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below.

