Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com. The last day for the submission of the online application forms is March 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read this article

Important Dates

The online application will begin from: February 21, 2022

The online application will end on: March 15, 2022

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Manager: 1 Post

Superintending Engineer: 2 Post

Superintending Medical Officer: 2 Post

Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post

Senior Security Officer: 1 Post

Senior Officer: 43 Post

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Audit: 5 Post

Educational Qualification

Manager (ERP-HR): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks with SAP HCM certificate and having 03 years post qualification experience.

Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks with SAP HCM certificate and having 03 years post qualification experience. Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of Examinations.

MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of Examinations. Senior Medical Officer: Candidates should have MBBS degree from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Candidates should have MBBS degree from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience. Senior Officer (Civil): Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Electrical Engineering with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation

Engineering etc.)

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General/ OBC (NCL):Rs 500 + Applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

The application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task(GT)

Personal Interview (PI)

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —www.oil-india.com. Before applying, Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below.