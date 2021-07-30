Oil India Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join in Oil India, here comes a golden opportunity for you all. The Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from candidates for the various posts of Contractual Drilling Rigman, Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Oil India at https://www.oil-india.com.Also Read - Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 81000, Application Process Begins From Aug 4 On rrc-wr.com | Details Here

The Oil India Limited is going to conduct a walk-in-interview session from 16 August to 13 September 2021 for recruitment to the post of Contractual Assistant, Supervisor, Gas Logger and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for the interview on the scheduled dates.

It must be noted that the initial period of the contractual engagement will be for 06 (Six) months only. However, depending on departmental requirements, job performance, conduct, physical fitness, and other factors, the contractual engagement may be extended for the following period of 06 (six) months beyond the required interval. The total period of contractual engagement will be a maximum of 12 (Twelve) months only.

As per the job notification, a total of 115 vacancies have been notified for the Oil India Recruitment. It must be noted that the candidates holding 10th/12th and Graduate Degree qualifications can apply for the posts. However, before applying, the candidates need to check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Dates: 16 Aug to 13 September 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Contractual Assistant Welder – 1 Post

Contractual Assistant Fitter- 2 Posts

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 5 Posts

Contractual Gas Logger – 8 Posts

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician – 10 Posts

Contractual Chemical Assistant- 10 Posts

Contractual Assistant MechanicPump- 17 Posts

Contractual Drilling Rigman – 26 Posts

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE – 31 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Contractual Assistant Welder: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Contractual Assistant Fitter: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Contractual Gas Logger: The candidates must have passed 10+2 in Science Stream from Government Recognized Education Board/University. They also must have minimum 01(One) year post qualification relevant work experience in gas logging.

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician: The candidates need to pass Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. They also must possess valid Electrical Workman’s Permit with authorization for Part/Class-I & II issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.

Contractual Chemical Assistant: The applicants need to pass B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from Government recognized University. They must have minimum 01 year post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry.

Contractual Assistant Mechanic: The candidates need to pass Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Contractual Drilling Rigman: The candidates need to pass Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Contractual Assistant Mechanic: The candidates need to pass Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board; Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Contractual Assistant Welder – 18 to 30 years

Contractual Assistant Fitter- 18 to 30 years

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 18 to 30 years

Contractual Electrical Supervisor/Contractual Gas Logger/Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician- 18 to 435years

Contractual Chemical Assistant- 18 to 40 years

Contractual Assistant Mechanic Pump/Contractual Drilling Rigman/Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE- 18 to 35 years

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Interested candidates can apply to the posts and appear for walk-In-Interview on the scheduled dates and time.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The Selection will be based on the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s).

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Walk-In-Interview details

The walk-in interview for Assistant Welder will be held on August 16th.

The walk-in interview for Assistant Fitter will be held on August 18th.

The walk-in interview for Assistant Diesel Mechanic will be held on August 20.

The walk-in-interview for the position of Electrical Supervisor will be held on August 23.

The walk-in interview for Gas Logger will be held on August 25.

The walk-in interview for Assistant Rig Electrician will be held on August 30.

The walk-in interview for Chemical Assistant will be held on September 2.

The walk-in interview for Chemical Assistant-Pump will be held on September 6.

For the post of Drilling Rigman, the walk-in-interview will be held on September 8

For the post of Assistant Mechanic-ICE, the walk-in-interview will be held on September 13