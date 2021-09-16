Oil India Recruitment 2021: The Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking has invited applications to fill up 35 officer posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com.Also Read - RRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts From This Date for 3093 Vacancies, Huge Chance for 10th Pass

The last day for the submission of the online application forms is October 10, 2021. For more details on eligibility, age limit, salary and other guidelines, candidates can either visit the official site or check the notification below.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 post Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 post Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 posts Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 post Senior Medical Officer: 4 posts Senior Security Officer: 1 post Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 posts Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 posts Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 posts Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 posts Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 post Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 posts Confidential Secretary: 1 post

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection to these posts will be done through a computer-based test, group discussion or group task and personal interview. While the minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based test is 50% for general, OBC and EWS category and 40% for the rest, there is no qualifying marks for other tests.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Check official notification here