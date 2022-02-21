Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has invited applications to fill up 62 vacant posts in Grade III and V Posts. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is in four days, i.e. February 25, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at —www.oil-india.comAlso Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 46 Posts on hrrl.in | Details Inside

The Oil India Recruitment online registration process has commenced on the OIL’s official website, www.oil-india.com from January 26, 2022. For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read this article. Also Read - RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on rpcau.ac.in| Registration Begins Today

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

GRADE V Also Read - RCF Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 10 Posts at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Post Code TCL12022: 20

Post Code TCG12022: 03

Post Code NUR12022:15

Post Code DIE12022:01

Post Code OHV12022: 07

GRADE III

Post Code PAT12022:04

Post Code RAD12022:02

Post Code OPT12022:03

Post Code EFA12022:03

Post Code ICU12022:02

Post Code PHS12022:02

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

GRADE V

Post-Code TCL12022 : Passed B.Sc. (Geology/Geoinformatics) or B.A. (Geography) from a Government Recognized University. GIS professional certificate of minimum 06 months duration from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have a minimum 01 (one) year post qualification work experience in the relevant field.

: Passed B.Sc. (Geology/Geoinformatics) or B.A. (Geography) from a Government Recognized University. GIS professional certificate of minimum 06 months duration from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have a minimum 01 (one) year post qualification work experience in the relevant field. Post Code OHV12022: Must have passed 10+2 in any stream from a Government Recognized Board/University. Must possess a minimum 04 (four) year old and valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence issued by Government of Assam/ Arunachal Pradesh. Must have minimum 03 (three) years of work experience in driving heavy vehicles like a crane, trailer, oil field equipment, and other heavy vehicles.

GRADE III