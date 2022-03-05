Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has invited applications to fill up 55 vacant posts in Grade B, and Grade C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com. The last day for the submission of the online application forms is till March 15, 2022. For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read this article.Also Read - CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 301 Patwari Posts; Details Here

Important Dates

Opening of OIL website for online submission of application: February 21, 2022

The last date for submission of online application in OIL: March 15, 2022

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post

Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post

Senior Security Officer: 1 Post

Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts

Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts

Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Manager (ERP-HR): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 66 Assistant Professor Posts at colrec.du.ac.in| Here's Direct Link

Senior Officer (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 65% marks.

Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 65% marks. Senior Officer (Public Affairs) : Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Public Relations / Social Work / Rural Management of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.

: Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Public Relations / Social Work / Rural Management of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks. Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI.

Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI. Senior Medical Officer: MBBS from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by the Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

MBBS from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by the Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience. Senior Security Officer: Graduate of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from a University.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay Rs 500 + Applicable taxes as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying the fee. Also Read - IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 114 Posts to Begin From March 15; Check Details Here

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2022, through the official website —www.oil-india.com.