ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), which one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in India, on Friday released a notification for recruitment of Executive and Non-Executive Posts. The OPAL on its official website has activated the online application link. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply at opalindia.in. Most importantly, the candidates must note that the last date of submitting online application is July 7, 2021. On the official website, the candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary and other details.

Last date of online application – July 7, 2021

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive Levels – 25 posts

Non-Executive – 06 posts

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the qualification through the link. Direct link to check full notification.

OPAL Recruitment 2021: Here’s how you can apply

Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through OPAL’s Website www.opalindia from June 17 to July 7, 2021.