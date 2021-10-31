ONGC Recruitment 2021: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for a recruitment drive to fill in 309 posts for graduate trainees. Notably, the application process began on October 11. Interested and eligible can apply on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced in Maharashtra Postal Circle. Here's How to Apply Online

The last date to fill the online application form is November 1. Candidates can apply for the posts in Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines through the Gate-2021 score. Also Read - Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 14600, Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 4,438 Posts on police.rajasthan.gov.in

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Application Window For Post of Trade Apprentices Opens at npcilcareers.co.in | Check Vacancy Details and Others

Starting date for online application submission: October 11, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 01, 2021

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

AEE (Cementing) Mechanical: 06

AEE (Cementing) Petroleum: 01

AEE (Civil): 18

AEE (Driling): 28

AEE (Electrical): 40

AEE (Electronics): 05

AEE (Instrumentation): 32

AEE (Mechanical): 33

AEE (Production) – Mechanical: 15

AEE (Production) Chemical: 16

AEE (Production) Petroleum: 12

AEE (Environment): 05

AEE (Reservior): 09

Chemist: 14

Geologist: 19

Geophysicist (Surface): 24

Geophysicist (Wells): 11

Materials Management Officer: 13

Transport Officer: 08

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The maximum age limit for all posts except AEE( Drilling And Cementing) is 30 years, whereas the maximum age limit for the post of AEE (Drilling and Cementing) is 28 years.

The candidates must note that the age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) for all posts except AEE is 33 and for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) 31 years.

And the age limit for the SC/ST candidate for all posts except AEE is 35 years and for the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on GATE 2021 Score, Qualification and Interview.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

As per the job notification, the application fee for candidates from the General/EWS/OBC category is Rs 300. The application fees are exempted for candidates who fall within the SC/ST/PwBD categories.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply