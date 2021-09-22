New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for 313 graduate trainee posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply through the direct provided below. Interested candidates can apply till October 12, 2021 through their GATE 2020 scores. The candidates can get all the detailed information on the official website of ONGC i.e. ongcindia.com.Also Read - UPSC ESE 2022 Notification Released At upsc.gov.in | Check Last Date and Steps To Apply Here

Here are some of the important details:

The online application process has begun today, on September 22.

The last date of registration is October 12, 2021

The selection of the candidates would be made based on the minimum required qualification and an interview round.

The candidates must note that the GATE 2020 score in the subject mentioned against the post would be considered in ONGC Recruitment 2021 for shortlisting candidates for further selection processes.

The age of the candidates must not be more than 30 years in the case of general category and 33 years in the case of OBC, SC and ST categories.

Graduate or postgraduate degree with 60% marks from the recognized university is must.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the details of the vacancies:

Name of the category Number of vacancies

UR 193

OBS 48

SC 33

ST 24

EWS 15

PwD 97

The candidates must note that the appointment of selected candidates would be subject to their passing in the company’s medical examination.