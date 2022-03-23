ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC), Ahmedabad has invited applications from experienced retired ONGC personnel for the recruitment of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants posts for Surface Team and Engineering Services disciplines. Eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website —ongcindia.com and send it to the mail address given below — on or before March 30, 2022.Also Read - Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 110 Posts; Apply at rajyasabha.nic.in

Recruitment Board: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC), Ahmedabad

Mode of Application: Online

Official Website: ongcindia.com

Number of vacancy: 36

Online application form to be submitted on the email Id: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN

Last Date to Apply: March 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant: 14 posts

Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Electrical: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.

E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale, Age Limit

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum)communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum)communication facilities against submission of invoice. Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Age Criteria: Less than 65 years of age at the time of engagement.

How to Apply Online?

According to the official notice, “Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN as noneditable file on or before 30/03/2022.”