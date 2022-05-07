ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the various Non-Executive posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — ongcindia.com. The online application will begin from today, May 07, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 922 vacancies will be filled in the Organization. Applicants can apply till May 28, 2022. For more details about the ONGC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 462 Posts Begins at iari.res.in| Check Details Here

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening Date for On-Line Registration of Application 07.05.2022 Last date and time for close of registration, submission of application and submission of Online Application Fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI etc. (Step-I & II) 28.05.2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Non-Executive: 922 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below: Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Starts For Trainee Junior Officers, Other Posts at mscbank.com| Details Inside

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be made through a Computer Based Test(CBT) followed by PSET, PET, Skill Tests, typing test (where ever applicable). Also Read - Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 66, 800, Apply For 198 Police Constable Posts at keralapsc.gov.in

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ONGC.