ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC), New Delhi has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Advisor – Legal, Advisor Commercial, Petrophysicist, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 05 vacancies will be filled. The last date of receipt of the application is 15 dates from the date of application. The recruitment notification has been released on Monday, April 25, 2022.

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Advisor – Legal: 01 posts

Advisor Commercial: 01 posts

Consultant Internal Audit: 01 posts

Interpretation Geologist: 01 posts

Petrophysicist: 01 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the education qualification given below.

Advisor – Legal: LLB / MBA (Law)

Advisor Commercial: CA/ICWA/Graduate (any discipline) & MBA (Finance)

Consultant Internal Audit: CA / ICWA / MBA (Finance)

Interpretation Geologist: M.Sc / M.Tech (Geology)

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must not be above 65 years of age.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below:

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ONGC.