ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for a recruitment drive to fill in 1 post for Deputy General Manager (Logistics)-Aviation Safety. Interested and eligible can apply on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com. The registration process for the ONGC Recruitment 2022 has already commenced from February 1, 2022, and will close on March 2, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Logistics)-Aviation Safety: 1

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins from: February 1, 2022.

The online application ends on: March 2, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Qualified Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) having basic AME License, Heavy Airframe and Jet engines OR Electrical Systems, Instrument System, Radio and Navigation systems, with at least 10 years of experience as senior level. Preference will be given to the candidates having additional flying experience.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of educational qualification, experience, and performance in a personal interview. In case the number of candidates who apply and fulfill the eligibility criteria is more, the Appointing Authority shall decide the number of candidates to be considered for the post and may accordingly enhance the criteria for Qualification and/or experience.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 45

Maximum age limit: 50

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidate will receive a salary between Rs 1,00,000 – 2, 60,000.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible can apply on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by ONGC on its official website.