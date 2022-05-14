ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC) has extended the last date to apply for the various Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The registration process has commenced on April 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3614 vacant posts. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 25,000; Freshers Can Apply For 1095 Posts
ONGC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Issue of advertisement and call for applications: April 27, 2022
- The Online application begins: April 27, 2022 11:00 AM
- Last date for receiving of applications: May 22, 2022
- Date of Result/Selection 23rd May 2022
Vacancy Details For ONGC Recruitment 2022
Northern Sector: 209 posts
- Dehradun: 159 posts
- Delhi: 40 posts
- Jodhpur: 10 posts
Mumbai Sector: 305 posts
- Mumbai: 200 posts
- Goa: 15 posts
- Hazira: 74 posts
Western Sector: 1434 posts
- Cambay: 96 posts
- Vadodara: 157 posts
- Ankleshwar: 438 posts
- Ahmedabad: 387 posts
- Mehsana:356 posts
Eastern Sector: 744 posts
- Jorhat: 110 posts
- Silchar: 51 posts
- Nazira & Sivasagar: 110 posts
Southern Sector: 694 posts
- Chennai: 50 posts
- Kakinada: 50 posts
- Rajahmundry: 353 posts
- Karaikal: 233 posts
Central Sector: 228 posts
- Agartala: 178 posts
- Kolkata: 50 posts
Age Limit For ONGC Recruitment 2022
To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18 to 28 years of age as of May 22, 2022.
Eligibility Criteria For ONGC Recruitment 2022
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below:
Selection Procedure For ONGC Recruitment 2022
The Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration.
How to Apply Online ONGC Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. Please note that only 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 passed out candidates are eligible to apply for Diploma Apprentices as per the apprenticeship Act.