ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC) has extended the last date to apply for the various Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The registration process has commenced on April 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3614 vacant posts. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Issue of advertisement and call for applications: April 27, 2022

The Online application begins: April 27, 2022 11:00 AM

Last date for receiving of applications: May 22, 2022

Date of Result/Selection 23rd May 2022

Vacancy Details For ONGC Recruitment 2022

Northern Sector: 209 posts

Dehradun: 159 posts

Delhi: 40 posts

Jodhpur: 10 posts

Mumbai Sector: 305 posts

Mumbai: 200 posts

Goa: 15 posts

Hazira: 74 posts

Western Sector: 1434 posts

Cambay: 96 posts

Vadodara: 157 posts

Ankleshwar: 438 posts

Ahmedabad: 387 posts

Mehsana:356 posts

Eastern Sector: 744 posts

Jorhat: 110 posts

Silchar: 51 posts

Nazira & Sivasagar: 110 posts

Southern Sector: 694 posts

Chennai: 50 posts

Kakinada: 50 posts

Rajahmundry: 353 posts

Karaikal: 233 posts

Central Sector: 228 posts

Agartala: 178 posts

Kolkata: 50 posts

Age Limit For ONGC Recruitment 2022

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18 to 28 years of age as of May 22, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria For ONGC Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below: