ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the various Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — ongcindia.com. The online application will begin from today, April 27, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3614 vacancies will be filled in the Organization. The vacancies are available across the Country.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Issue of advertisement and call for applications: April 27, 2022

The Online application begins: April 27, 2022 11:00 AM

Last date for receiving of applications: May 15, 2022 6:00 PM

Date of Result/Selection 23rd May 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Northern Sector: 209 posts

Dehradun: 159 posts

Delhi: 40 posts

Jodhpur: 10 posts

Mumbai Sector: 305 posts

Mumbai: 200 posts

Goa: 15 posts

Hazira: 74 posts

Western Sector: 1434 posts

Cambay: 96 posts

Vadodara: 157 posts

Ankleshwar: 438 posts

Ahmedabad: 387 posts

Mehsana:356 posts

Eastern Sector: 744 posts

Jorhat: 110 posts

Silchar: 51 posts

Nazira & Sivasagar: 110 posts

Southern Sector: 694 posts

Chennai: 50 posts

Kakinada: 50 posts

Rajahmundry: 353 posts

Karaikal: 233 posts

Central Sector: 228 posts

Agartala: 178 posts

Kolkata: 50 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below: