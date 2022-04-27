ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the various Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — ongcindia.com. The online application will begin from today, April 27, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3614 vacancies will be filled in the Organization. The vacancies are available across the Country.Also Read - Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Issue of advertisement and call for applications: April 27, 2022
- The Online application begins: April 27, 2022 11:00 AM
- Last date for receiving of applications: May 15, 2022 6:00 PM
- Date of Result/Selection 23rd May 2022
For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Northern Sector: 209 posts
- Dehradun: 159 posts
- Delhi: 40 posts
- Jodhpur: 10 posts
Mumbai Sector: 305 posts
- Mumbai: 200 posts
- Goa: 15 posts
- Hazira: 74 posts
Western Sector: 1434 posts
- Cambay: 96 posts
- Vadodara: 157 posts
- Ankleshwar: 438 posts
- Ahmedabad: 387 posts
- Mehsana:356 posts
Eastern Sector: 744 posts
- Jorhat: 110 posts
- Silchar: 51 posts
- Nazira & Sivasagar: 110 posts
Southern Sector: 694 posts
- Chennai: 50 posts
- Kakinada: 50 posts
- Rajahmundry: 353 posts
- Karaikal: 233 posts
Central Sector: 228 posts
- Agartala: 178 posts
- Kolkata: 50 posts
ONGC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below: Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 35 Posts at jkpsc.nic.in| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here
ONGC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 26 Posts to Begin From May 10| Check Details Here
ONGC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18 to 24 years of age as of May 15, 2022.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ONGC.