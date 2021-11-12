OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for Post Graduate Teacher posts under OPSC Recruitment 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 58 vacancies. These posts are vacant for Science Stream teachers in Group B State Services for the newly created Kalinga Model Residential Schools and the Biju Pattnaik Adarsha Bidyalaya under ST and SC Development Department.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released For 7 Regions; Download Region-wise SSC GD Constable Hall Ticket Here
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 from 17 November 2021 to 16 December 2021. Also Read - UCIL Recruitment: Applications to Fill 16 Vacancies in Foreman Post Released | Details Here
Candidates between 21 to 32 years of age with educational a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021. Also Read - APSC Jr Engineer Recruitment 2021: Screening Test Date For Various Post Released on apsc.nic.in | Check Here
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
- Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 17 November 2021
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 December 2021
- Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 23 December 2021
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Post Graduate Teacher-58 Posts
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Candidates must be a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 Per cent marks in aggregate, or
- Must have possessed two years integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course from Regional College of Education NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate.
- Have B.Ed or equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University.
For more details on the OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: How to apply online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website — www.opsc.gov.in — during one month period from 17 November 2021 to 16 December 2021.