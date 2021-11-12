OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for Post Graduate Teacher posts under OPSC Recruitment 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 58 vacancies. These posts are vacant for Science Stream teachers in Group B State Services for the newly created Kalinga Model Residential Schools and the Biju Pattnaik Adarsha Bidyalaya under ST and SC Development Department.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released For 7 Regions; Download Region-wise SSC GD Constable Hall Ticket Here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 from 17 November 2021 to 16 December 2021.

Candidates between 21 to 32 years of age with educational a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 17 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 23 December 2021

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher-58 Posts

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 Per cent marks in aggregate, or

Must have possessed two years integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course from Regional College of Education NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate.

Have B.Ed or equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University.

For more details on the OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: How to apply online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website — www.opsc.gov.in — during one month period from 17 November 2021 to 16 December 2021.