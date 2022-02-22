OSSC FSO 2020 Mains Admit Card: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission(OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card for the post of Food Safety Officer(FSO) on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the OSSC FSO 2020 Mains Admit Card from the official website of the Commission, www.ossc.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Apply Before This Date
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Main written exam for the posts of Food Safety Officer on February 25, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10:30 AM and end at 11:30 AM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin from 2:30 PM and end at 3:30 PM. Both Paper 1 and paper 2 will be held for 100 marks each. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer/ response.
OSSC FSO Admit Card 2020: Here’s How to Download
- Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “Download Admission letter of Main written examination for the Post of Food safety officer-2020.”
- Alternatively, candidates can click on the Direct link given here: Click Here
- Now click on the ‘Click Here to Download the Admission Letter’ option beside the link given above.
- Now, enter the registration username/mobile number, email id, password, and submit.
- Your OSSC FSO Admit card will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the OSSC FSO Admit Card for future reference.