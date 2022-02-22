OSSC FSO 2020 Mains Admit Card: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission(OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card for the post of Food Safety Officer(FSO) on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the OSSC FSO 2020 Mains Admit Card from the official website of the Commission, www.ossc.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Apply Before This Date

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Main written exam for the posts of Food Safety Officer on February 25, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10:30 AM and end at 11:30 AM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin from 2:30 PM and end at 3:30 PM. Both Paper 1 and paper 2 will be held for 100 marks each. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer/ response.

OSSC FSO Admit Card 2020: Here’s How to Download