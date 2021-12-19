OSSC JA Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant. The online application form will commence from December 22, 2021. The deadline to register for the post is January 24, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, ossc.gov.in. Note, the last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2022.Also Read - Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021: Registration For MBBS, BDS Degree Courses Begins From Today at tnhealth.tn.gov.in | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

OSSC JA Registration Dates: December 22, 2021, to January 24, 2022.

OSSC JA Fee Payment Dates: December 22, 2021, to January 24, 2022.

OSSC JA Online Application Submission Dates: December 22, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

Name of the Post and the number of vacancies

Junior Assistant: 140 Posts

OSSC JA Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

The appointment will be initially on a contractual basis carrying a consolidated remuneration of Rs 13, 300 per month (for 1 year) as per Odisha Group-C &p Posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and amended up to date.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post must have completed Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce or possess such other qualification as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of Computer Skills. Candidate must not be below 21 Years and must not exceed 32 years of age as on 1 January 2021 to be eligible to apply for the post (refer to Clause-6(a) of this Advertisement) with usual age relaxation for ST/SC/SEBC/Women/ ExServicemen/PwD and In-Service contractual candidate as per relevant rules of Govt. in force. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Government rules.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD categories are exempted from giving fees. While others have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an application fee. For more details on the OSSC JA Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: OSSC JA Recruitment Detailed Notification