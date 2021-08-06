OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for those looking for jobs currently. Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced vacancies for livestock inspector posts on its official website at osssc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the aforesaid website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2021 is August 26, 2021.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Update: Improvement Exams From Aug 25, Results by Sept 30, SC Informed

Before applying for OSSSC recruitment 2021, candidates can go through the official notification by clicking on this link. A total of 565 livestock inspector posts have been announced in OSSSC.

Post and vacancy details for OSSSC recruitment 2021:

Livestock Inspector–565

Salary details for OSSSC recruitment 2021:

Rs 9000

Eligibility criteria for OSSSC recruitment 2021

Candidates must have passed matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects.

Candidates should have passed the middle school examination with Odia as a language subject. They should be able to speak, read and write Odia.

Selection process for OSSSC recruitment 2021

A written examination may be conducted in September 2021 across all districts. The date, time, and venue details will be provided soon. A provisional merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained by all candidates.

No examination fee for OSSSC recruitment 2021

No examination fee is payable for applying for the post.

Steps to apply for OSSSC recruitment 2021