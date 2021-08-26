OSSSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has invited applications for 565 posts of Livestock Inspector. Eligible candidates can apply for the Group C posts by visiting the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The registration process was started on August 5 and today, August 6 is the last day.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Commission Issues Notice on Application Deadline, Salary up to Rs 69100, Apply Now For 25271 Posts on ssc.nic.in

The vacancies in the post of Livestock Inspector are of District cadre, meaning a candidate, after being selected, will be posted to a Revenue District and will be transferable within the same Revenue District. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by following the simple steps given below or clicking on the direct link at the bottom.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. Click on Apply Online link available on the home page. Press on any one option- registered user or new user. Enter the details as per the option and register yourself or login to the account. Once done, fill in the application form. Make the payment of the application fees.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply here