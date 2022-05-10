OSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC, has released a notification, inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Nursing Officer. Interested candidates can apply for these posts up to June 07, 2022, on the commission’s official website —osssc.gov.in. The online application process for the posts will begin on May 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4070 vacant posts will be filled in all 30 district establishments and 13 medical colleges and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released. A Step-by-Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket at upsc.gov.in

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer: 4070 posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The Online Registration begins: May 14

The Online Registration ends: June 7

Last date for submission of online application: June 12, 2022

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1,05,000; Apply For 19 Posts Till May 28| Details Inside

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 38 years of age. Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post, a candidate should have passed + 2 in the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a Diploma in GNM/ BSc Nursing from any Medical College or Hospital of the state/ any other institutions duly recognized and approved by the Indian Nursing Council.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection procedure and other details through the official notification shared below

How to Apply For OSSSC Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website —osssc.gov.in.