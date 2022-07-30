Passport Office Recruitment 2022: The Central Passport Organization, a Subordinate Office of the Ministry of External Affairs has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Passport Officer and Deputy Passport Officer. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, passportindia.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 75 Junior Auditor Posts Till August 12| Read Details Here

Passport Office Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: 30 days from the date of issuance publication this circular( August 06, 2022)

Passport Office Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Location Number of Vacancies Passport Officer Madurai 1 post Deputy Passport Officer Amritsar 10 posts Bareilly Jalandhar Jammu Nagpur Panaji Raipur Shimla Srinagar Surat Ahmedabad 1 post Chandigarh 1 post Delhi 2 posts Guwahati 1 post Hyderabad 1 post Jaipur 1 posts Kolkata 2 posts Kozhikode 1 post Mumbai 2 posts Pune 1 post Total Number of vacancy 24 posts

Passport Office Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed Notification available here. Also Read - Sainik School Jhansi Recruitment 2022: Apply For 14 Posts at sainikschooljhansi.com| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Passport Office Recruitment 2022 Salary

Passport Officer: Rs.78800-209200

Assistant Passport Officer: Rs.67700-208700

Passport Office Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office within 30 days of publication of the advertisement. Candidates can visit the official website for more information. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 16 Posts Till August 11| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here