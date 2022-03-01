Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: The Patna High Court will soon release a recruitment notification for the Group C posts. Those who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, patnahighcourt.gov.in, once the notification is released. As per the reports, a total of 159 vacant posts will be filled. For further details on Patna High Court Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Registration For 966 Posts Begins at sams.co.in| Check Eligibility Here

Important Dates

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: to release soon

Closing Date of Submission of Online Application: to release soon

Vacancy Details

Stenographer: 129 posts

Computer Operator cum Typist: 30 posts

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have these qualifications. Also Read - Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Junior Coaches Posts at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in

Stenographer: 12th passed

Computer Operator: Graduation

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 37 years of age. Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Apply For 85 Posts at hal-india.co.in

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary between Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, patnahighcourt.gov.in.